Rand Capital (RAND) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 9th. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rand Capital stock opened at $2.62 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 357.15, a current ratio of 357.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Rand Capital has a 52 week low of $2.14 and a 52 week high of $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.66.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Rand Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

About Rand Capital

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in venture capital and private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in early venture, expansion stage, and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

