RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR (OTCMKTS:RANJY) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

RANJY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR stock opened at $25.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.52. RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.05.

RANDSTAD HLDG N/ADR Company Profile

Randstad NV provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placements. The company recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists, and consultants for middle and senior leadership positions. It also offers on-site workforce management, as well as other HR services, such as recruitment process outsourcing, managed services programs, payroll services, outplacement, and job posting and resume services on digital platforms.

