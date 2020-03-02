Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Sells $2,116,800.00 in Stock

Rapid7 Inc (NASDAQ:RPD) CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,610,530.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPD traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.48. 988,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,720. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Rapid7 Inc has a 52-week low of $42.83 and a 52-week high of $66.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 41.54% and a negative net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $91.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rapid7 Inc will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Rapid7 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Finally, BidaskClub cut Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Rapid7 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.61.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at $1,029,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Rapid7 by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,007,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,720,000 after acquiring an additional 18,849 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 6,905 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Rapid7 by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 391,289 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,725 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Rapid7 by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

