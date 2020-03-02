Rate3 Reaches Market Cap of $642,392.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Rate3 has a total market cap of $642,392.00 and approximately $78,782.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, ABCC and BitForex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053491 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000624 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00482416 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.46 or 0.06493624 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00063670 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030282 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005616 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003746 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011378 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3.

Buying and Selling Rate3

Rate3 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bibox, Coinrail, FCoin, IDEX, Hotbit, Ethfinex, DEx.top, ABCC, DDEX and HADAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

