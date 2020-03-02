Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Rattler Midstream LP (NASDAQ:RTLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.15.

Several research firms have issued reports on RTLR. Zacks Investment Research raised Rattler Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Rattler Midstream from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Rattler Midstream in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Rattler Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Get Rattler Midstream alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rattler Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Rattler Midstream by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Cincinnati Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Rattler Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTLR opened at $12.59 on Monday. Rattler Midstream has a 12 month low of $11.83 and a 12 month high of $20.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ:RTLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rattler Midstream will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Rattler Midstream’s payout ratio is 212.50%.

Rattler Midstream Company Profile

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Rattler Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rattler Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.