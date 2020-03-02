Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0262 on Top Exchanges

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 2nd. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0262 or 0.00000296 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Graviex and CryptoBridge. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $147.80 million and approximately $11.46 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $251.29 or 0.02839097 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.86 or 0.00224349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00047409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00053736 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00133004 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Ravencoin Profile

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,636,445,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge, Upbit, Cryptohub, Graviex, QBTC, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

