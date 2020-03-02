Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their FY2020 EPS estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Cherniavsky now anticipates that the company will earn $2.30 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Stantec from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Desjardins raised their price target on Stantec from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC raised their price target on Stantec from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Stantec from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital raised their price target on Stantec from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$43.40.

Shares of TSE:STN opened at C$40.10 on Monday. Stantec has a 1-year low of C$26.67 and a 1-year high of C$42.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.83, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.11 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion and a PE ratio of 31.88.

In other news, Director Robert Gomes sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.50, for a total transaction of C$2,737,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$5,684,948.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities for clients in the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consulting Services – Canada, Consulting Services – United States, and Consulting Services – Global.

