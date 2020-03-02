Raymond James Analysts Give Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) a $58.00 Price Target

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) received a $58.00 target price from equities researchers at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.81% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont Goldcorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

NEM has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised Newmont Goldcorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, CIBC raised shares of Newmont Goldcorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Goldcorp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.58.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

NEM traded up $1.84 on Monday, reaching $46.47. 7,831,556 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,448,702. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.85 and its 200-day moving average is $40.74. The company has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.15. Newmont Goldcorp has a twelve month low of $29.77 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Goldcorp will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Goldcorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Newmont Goldcorp news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 2,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Kitlen sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total transaction of $30,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,870.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,337. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Newmont Goldcorp in the second quarter worth $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Featured Article: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.