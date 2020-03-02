Raymond James Analysts Give Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) a C$5.00 Price Target

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) received a C$5.00 price objective from investment analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PLZ.UN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Desjardins lowered Plaza Retail REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

TSE:PLZ.UN traded up C$0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching C$4.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,926. Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$4.00 and a 12 month high of C$4.76. The firm has a market cap of $442.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$4.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.34, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.18.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

