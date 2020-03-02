Raymond James Boosts NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Price Target to $32.00

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 12.95% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. First Analysis raised shares of NeoGenomics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $28.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 404.77 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.08. NeoGenomics has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $34.97.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $106.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.25 million. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGenomics will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,899.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in NeoGenomics by 503.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $12,885,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoGenomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

