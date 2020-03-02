Raymond James Comments on Ero Copper Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC upgraded shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$21.00 to C$21.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$21.81.

Ero Copper stock opened at C$14.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58. Ero Copper has a 12-month low of C$13.40 and a 12-month high of C$25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$18.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 22.48.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

