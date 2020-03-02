Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.50” Price Target for StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) has been assigned a C$4.50 target price by equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Monday.

Shares of SVI traded up C$0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$3.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,975. StorageVault Canada has a one year low of C$2.58 and a one year high of C$4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 430.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a PE ratio of -35.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.51.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile

StorageVault Canada Inc engages in owning, managing, and renting self-storage and portable storage space to individual and commercial customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company is also involved in the management of stores owned by third parties.

