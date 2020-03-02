Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT)

NEWMONT GOLD-TS (TSE:NGT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of NEWMONT GOLD-TS in a research report issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.67.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on NEWMONT GOLD-TS from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. B. Riley upgraded NEWMONT GOLD-TS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th.

TSE:NGT opened at C$59.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion and a PE ratio of 15.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$59.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.82, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.20. NEWMONT GOLD-TS has a 12-month low of C$40.01 and a 12-month high of C$68.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. NEWMONT GOLD-TS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.02%.

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

