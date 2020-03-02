Raymond James Weighs in on Atlantica Yield PLC’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Atlantica Yield in a report released on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $0.68 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.75. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Atlantica Yield from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on Atlantica Yield from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Atlantica Yield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AY opened at $28.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.89. Atlantica Yield has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $32.50.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $213.29 million during the quarter. Atlantica Yield had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 6.32%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Atlantica Yield by 74.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.57% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2018, it had 24 assets, including 1,496 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,152 miles of electric transmission lines; and water desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

