Raymond James Weighs in on Freeport-McMoRan Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FCX)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) – Investment analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Freeport-McMoRan in a research note issued on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the natural resource company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Freeport-McMoRan’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. B. Riley upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.60.

NYSE:FCX opened at $9.96 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.01. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.43. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $8.43 and a 1 year high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 98,745 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth about $4,063,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. 66.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens bought 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

