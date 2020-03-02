Raymond James Weighs in on Iamgold Corp’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:IAG)

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Research analysts at Raymond James upped their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Iamgold in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.50 price objective on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $3.75 to $3.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. Iamgold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

NYSE:IAG opened at $2.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19. Iamgold has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 38.73% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 26.0% during the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 48,522,050 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $165,460,000 after buying an additional 10,020,206 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Iamgold by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,062,013 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after buying an additional 779,365 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Iamgold by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,323,898 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $206,358,000 after buying an additional 729,520 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its position in Iamgold by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 21,698,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $81,302,000 after buying an additional 645,028 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Iamgold by 46.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,989,092 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,902,000 after buying an additional 626,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

