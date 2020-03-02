Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Rayonier Advanced Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.38). Rayonier Advanced Materials reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Rayonier Advanced Materials will report full year earnings of ($1.08) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.95). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.68). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Rayonier Advanced Materials.

Get Rayonier Advanced Materials alerts:

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. The business had revenue of $468.00 million for the quarter.

RYAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet lowered Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Rayonier Advanced Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 249.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,517 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 1 year low of $1.98 and a 1 year high of $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $130.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 3.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier Advanced Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.