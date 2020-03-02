RChain Price Tops $0.0184 on Exchanges (RHOC)

RChain (CURRENCY:RHOC) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 2nd. One RChain token can currently be purchased for $0.0184 or 0.00000210 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, AirSwap, Bitinka and ChaoEX. RChain has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $2,736.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RChain has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RChain’s launch date was December 1st, 2016. RChain’s total supply is 870,663,574 tokens and its circulating supply is 373,789,868 tokens. RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop. RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop. The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

RChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kucoin, ChaoEX, BitMart, Bitinka, OOOBTC, AirSwap and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

