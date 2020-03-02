RealTract Trading Down 41.5% Over Last 7 Days (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. One RealTract token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDCM and Mercatox. During the last seven days, RealTract has traded 41.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a total market cap of $2.41 million and $2,824.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

RealTract Token Profile

RealTract’s total supply is 24,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,600,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract.

RealTract Token Trading

RealTract can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

