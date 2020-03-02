Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for bluebird bio (BLUE)

bluebird bio (NASDAQ: BLUE) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/26/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $92.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “bluebird incurred wider-than-expected loss in the fourth quarter of 2019. Sales were in line with estimates. The company has an impressive pipeline of gene therapies for genetic diseases and cancer. The conditional approval of Zynteglo for patients aged 12 years or above with transfusion-dependent β-thalassemia in Europe is a significant step for the company. Per bluebird, Zynteglo is the first gene therapy approved for this indication. We are also positive about bluebird’s collaboration with Regeneron, as this provides the former with funds. The company is developing CART therapies for myeloma in collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb and the successful development of the candidates will benefit it in the long run. However, competition is stiffening in this space. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. “

2/20/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from to .

2/19/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating.

2/19/2020 – bluebird bio had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $96.00 to $94.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/3/2020 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $100.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $86.00.

2/3/2020 – bluebird bio is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/1/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

1/25/2020 – bluebird bio was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

1/19/2020 – bluebird bio had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/17/2020 – bluebird bio was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of BLUE stock traded up $1.51 on Monday, reaching $73.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 928,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,959. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. bluebird bio Inc has a 12-month low of $63.95 and a 12-month high of $163.43. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.57.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The biotechnology company reported ($4.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.79) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.23 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 51.23% and a negative net margin of 1,767.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. bluebird bio’s revenue was down 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio Inc will post -15.63 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,112.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nick Leschly sold 10,163 shares of bluebird bio stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $914,365.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,102,378.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,981 shares of company stock worth $1,356,501. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in bluebird bio by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 542 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in bluebird bio by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in bluebird bio by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 87,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,061,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

