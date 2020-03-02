Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Linde (LIN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Linde (ETR: LIN) recently:

2/25/2020 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Independent Research GmbH.

2/21/2020 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

2/19/2020 – Linde was given a new €230.00 ($267.44) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2020 – Linde was given a new €235.00 ($273.26) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nord/LB.

2/14/2020 – Linde was given a new €211.00 ($245.35) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a price target on the stock, up previously from .

2/14/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Linde was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Linde was given a new €149.85 ($174.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Linde was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – Linde had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.

2/4/2020 – Linde was given a new €215.00 ($250.00) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2020 – Linde was given a new €195.00 ($226.74) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/21/2020 – Linde had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

1/21/2020 – Linde was given a new €171.00 ($198.84) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2020 – Linde was given a new €180.00 ($209.30) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

1/14/2020 – Linde was given a new €210.00 ($244.19) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Linde was given a new €149.85 ($174.24) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of LIN stock opened at €170.35 ($198.08) on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €193.57 and its 200 day moving average is €182.71. Linde PLC has a 12 month low of €145.50 ($169.19) and a 12 month high of €208.60 ($242.56).

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

