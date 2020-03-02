Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for NVIDIA (NVDA)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) recently:

2/25/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at Nomura from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating. They now have a $230.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $235.00.

2/25/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/20/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NVIDIA's fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results reflected strength in Data Center and Gaming end markets. The company is benefiting from strong growth in GeForce desktop and notebook GPUs, which is boosting gaming revenues. Moreover, an increase in Hyperscale demand was a tailwind for the Data Center business. Further, the solid uptake of AI-based smart cockpit infotainment solutions is a boon. Additionally, strength across desktop workstation products is aiding Professional Visualization revenues. Shares of the company have outperformed the industry in the past year. However, in the near term, management expects a $100-million negative impact of the coronavirus menace on revenues. Moreover, the U.S.-China trade war remains a key concern. Also, lower demand for notebook workstations might be a near-term hindrance.”

2/19/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cascend Securities. They now have a $330.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $300.00.

2/18/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

2/18/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $300.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $259.00 to $304.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc. They now have a $325.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $240.00.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $240.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $245.00 to $315.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a $285.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from to . They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $311.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $300.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/14/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $240.00 to $315.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

2/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $295.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $270.00.

2/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Cascend Securities from $280.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $273.00 to $314.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares Inc from $285.00 to $310.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $243.00 to $295.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/12/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a $315.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

2/11/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $270.00 to $290.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/11/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $251.00 to $301.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/1/2020 – NVIDIA was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/24/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tigress Financial.

1/23/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. They now have a $275.00 price target on the stock.

1/23/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $240.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/15/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its “positive” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Craig Hallum. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $255.00.

1/13/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/13/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $240.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $250.00 to $300.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock.

1/10/2020 – NVIDIA had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $275.00 to $300.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/3/2020 – NVIDIA had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $272.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,499,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,816,672. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $259.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The firm has a market cap of $164.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total value of $1,845,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares in the company, valued at $3,205,484.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total value of $217,493.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $142,059.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,123 shares of company stock valued at $10,235,270. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,319,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 21,911.1% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 641,184 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after buying an additional 638,271 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1,438.4% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 611,145 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $143,801,000 after buying an additional 571,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,656,999 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,032,498,000 after buying an additional 394,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,356,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

