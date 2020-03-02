Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Walt Disney (DIS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) recently:

2/26/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a price target on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $139.00 to $147.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/6/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target lowered by analysts at Imperial Capital from $144.00 to $143.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $175.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $165.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $154.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $152.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Disney reported solid first-quarter fiscal 2020 results, driven by top-line growth across all segments, particularly the Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) businesses. The success of Frozen II and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker drove Studio Entertainment revenues. Moreover, Disney+ garnered a solid user base within a short-span of time, owing to a strong content portfolio and a cheaper bundle offering. However, higher operating losses in the DTC segment hurt profitability, which the company anticipates to continue due to the ongoing investments in Disney+ and the consolidation of Hulu. Moreover, closure of Shanghai and Hong Kong parks due to coronavirus is expected to negatively impact profitability. Notably, Disney’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Moffett Nathanson. They now have a $165.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a $168.00 price target on the stock.

2/5/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from to .

2/2/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $180.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $175.00.

1/31/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Guggenheim. They now have a $151.00 price target on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $170.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2020 – Walt Disney was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $123.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Disney’s shares have underperformed the industry in a year’s time. Increasing investments in ESPN+ and Disney+ are expected to hurt margins in the near term. The company anticipates higher operating losses in the DTC & International segment due to the ongoing investments. Additionally, increasing operating expenses related to domestic parks and resorts are expected to negatively impact profitability. Moreover, we expect the newly launched Disney+ to face stiff competition in the streaming market not only from incumbents like Netflix and Amazon but also from upcoming services by Apple, Comcast and AT&T. Further, estimates have been going down ahead of the company’s first-quarter fiscal 2020 earnings release. The company has a mixed record of earnings surprises in the recent quarters.”

1/16/2020 – Walt Disney had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/2/2020 – Walt Disney had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

Walt Disney stock traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $118.29. 16,948,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,752,448. The stock has a market cap of $212.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walt Disney Co has a 52-week low of $107.32 and a 52-week high of $153.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.11 and its 200 day moving average is $139.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,928.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 1,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.32, for a total transaction of $162,854.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,040,086.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,258 shares of company stock valued at $917,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 19.0% in the third quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 4.1% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 191,939 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 22.0% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 52,622 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,858,000 after buying an additional 9,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

