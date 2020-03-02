Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cloudflare (NET)

Cloudflare (NYSE: NET) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

2/22/2020 – Cloudflare was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cloudflare Inc. provides platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software or changing a line of code. It operates principally in Austin, TX, Champaign, IL, New York, San Jose, Washington, D.C., Lisbon, London, Munich, Beijing, Singapore, and Sydney. Cloudflare Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

2/16/2020 – Cloudflare had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock.

2/14/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/14/2020 – Cloudflare had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/16/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

1/9/2020 – Cloudflare is now covered by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

1/9/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

1/3/2020 – Cloudflare was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

NYSE:NET opened at $21.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 9.02, a quick ratio of 9.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.58. Cloudflare Inc has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $22.69.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $83.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare Inc will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 14,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $250,065.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 28,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,948.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Cloudflare by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Cloudflare by 159.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares in the last quarter. 21.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

