Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Moneysupermarket.Com Group (MONY)

2/28/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/21/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 310 ($4.08). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

2/21/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 360 ($4.74). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital. They now have a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 570 ($7.50).

2/19/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

2/14/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating.

2/10/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “add” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

1/20/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group was upgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to an “add” rating.

1/14/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/13/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 285 ($3.75) price target on the stock.

1/13/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a GBX 415 ($5.46) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 430 ($5.66).

1/7/2020 – Moneysupermarket.Com Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

LON:MONY opened at GBX 313.50 ($4.12) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion and a PE ratio of 17.71. Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 305 ($4.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 419.80 ($5.52). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 329.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 346.16.

Moneysupermarket.Com Group (LON:MONY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported GBX 18.20 ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of GBX 18.20 ($0.24). On average, analysts anticipate that Moneysupermarket.Com Group PLC will post 1837.0506963 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a GBX 8.61 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.34%. Moneysupermarket.Com Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.68%.

In other news, insider Robin Freestone bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 336 ($4.42) per share, for a total transaction of £134,400 ($176,795.58).

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates price and product comparison, and editorial based Websites in the United Kingdom. It operates in Insurance, Money, and Home Services segments. The company also provides financial intermediary services. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

