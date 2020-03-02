Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given Buy Rating at Citigroup

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 6,600 ($86.82) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 7,000 ($92.08). Citigroup‘s price target points to a potential upside of 15.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,200 ($94.71) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.77) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,400 ($97.34) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Thursday. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,100 ($93.40) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,150 ($94.05) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,537.22 ($85.99).

LON RB opened at GBX 5,713 ($75.15) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5,510 ($72.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.75). The stock has a market cap of $40.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6,258.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,141.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.08.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

