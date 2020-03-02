Red Pulse Phoenix 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $176,009.00 (PHX)

Red Pulse Phoenix (CURRENCY:PHX) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 2nd. In the last week, Red Pulse Phoenix has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. One Red Pulse Phoenix token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinrail, Kucoin, Switcheo Network and Binance. Red Pulse Phoenix has a market capitalization of $2.86 million and approximately $176,009.00 worth of Red Pulse Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Red Pulse Phoenix alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Red Pulse Phoenix

PHX is a token. Its launch date was October 8th, 2017. Red Pulse Phoenix’s total supply is 1,362,278,592 tokens and its circulating supply is 829,588,687 tokens. The Reddit community for Red Pulse Phoenix is /r/RedPulseToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Red Pulse Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @red_pulse_china and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Red Pulse Phoenix is www.redpulse.com/landing.

Red Pulse Phoenix Token Trading

Red Pulse Phoenix can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, Binance, Switcheo Network, Coinrail and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Red Pulse Phoenix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Red Pulse Phoenix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Red Pulse Phoenix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Red Pulse Phoenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Red Pulse Phoenix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.