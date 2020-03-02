Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Insider Jonathan A. Muhtar Acquires 1,000 Shares

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) insider Jonathan A. Muhtar bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.43. 335,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,738. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.03 million, a PE ratio of -44.97, a P/E/G ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $37.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Maxim Group dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine lowered Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 47.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,072 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 10,267 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,175 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.2% during the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 57,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,904,000 after acquiring an additional 12,592 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 109,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

