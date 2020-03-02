RED Trading Down 4.5% This Week (RED)

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 2nd. In the last seven days, RED has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. RED has a total market cap of $437,891.00 and $116,181.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RED token can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.06 or 0.00689784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00010814 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000044 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007400 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000280 BTC.

RED Token Profile

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2013. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 tokens. The official website for RED is ico.red-lang.org. RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang.

Buying and Selling RED

RED can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, DDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

