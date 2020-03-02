ReddCoin Reaches Market Cap of $25.64 Million (RDD)

ReddCoin (CURRENCY:RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. ReddCoin has a market capitalization of $25.64 million and approximately $40,478.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ReddCoin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Bittrex, Bleutrade and Crex24.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $91.00 or 0.01022119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00041844 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00015843 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00204238 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007851 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00069490 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001947 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00310399 BTC.

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ReddCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi, YoBit, Bisq, BiteBTC, Bittrex, Crex24, C-Patex, Upbit, Bleutrade and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

