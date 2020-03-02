Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 12,492 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 36.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,492 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,805,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,824 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 149,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 78,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.73.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $253,663.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,075.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 609,202 shares of company stock worth $28,521,767. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 21,833,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,525,685. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.92. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 34.55%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.47%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

