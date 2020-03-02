Redmond Asset Management LLC Buys 3,110 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,486 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its stake in Comcast by 427.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 681 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV raised its stake in Comcast by 103.6% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 733 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 755 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $2.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.52. The company had a trading volume of 40,004,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,558,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $184.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.96. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $37.89 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.75.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 26.84%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Comcast to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.08.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

