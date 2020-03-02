Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Position in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,163 shares during the quarter. Pra Group accounts for 1.2% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Pra Group worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter valued at $200,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pra Group in the third quarter valued at $287,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRAA shares. BidaskClub upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

In related news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pra Group stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.55. The stock had a trading volume of 679,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29. Pra Group Inc has a 12 month low of $25.56 and a 12 month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $269.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Pra Group Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pra Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

