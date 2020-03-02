Redmond Asset Management LLC Has $5.97 Million Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Redmond Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up about 2.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $5,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKL. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Markel alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Markel from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,174.00.

MKL traded up $81.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $1,262.70. The stock had a trading volume of 55,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,603. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,239.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,169.84. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.62. Markel Co. has a one year low of $950.16 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 18.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 40.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,144.69, for a total value of $457,876.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 20,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,870,220.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard R. Whitt III sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,137.01, for a total value of $284,252.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,361,003.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 900 shares of company stock valued at $1,025,526 over the last 90 days. 2.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.