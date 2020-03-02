Redmond Asset Management LLC Increases Position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 138,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 44,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CCI traded up $12.95 on Monday, hitting $156.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,077,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market cap of $59.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.60. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1-year low of $117.85 and a 1-year high of $168.75.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is 84.36%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

