Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 72 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $33.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1,728.98. The company had a trading volume of 868,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,063. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $69.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,592.45 and a 12-month high of $2,094.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,923.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,962.80.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $22.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 102.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Booking from $1,900.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1,970.00 price target on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,050.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,026.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

