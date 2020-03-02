Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases 8,000 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,090 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $85,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $208,000.

Shares of BATS:JPST remained flat at $$50.54 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,759,827 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%.

