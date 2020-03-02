Redmond Asset Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clarus Corp (NASDAQ:CLAR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Clarus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Clarus by 21.6% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Clarus in the third quarter valued at $172,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Clarus by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Clarus by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 11,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Clarus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLAR stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.91. 114,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,863. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Clarus Corp has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Clarus’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

CLAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clarus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Clarus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clarus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

Clarus Corporation focuses on the outdoor and consumer industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. The company develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products with focus on the climb, ski, mountain, sport, and skincare categories.

