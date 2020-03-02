Redmond Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,810 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,857 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 1.1% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generation Investment Management LLP increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 4,600,194 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,550,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,279,509 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $261,221,000 after buying an additional 594,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,092,517 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,808,000 after buying an additional 38,389 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,928,533 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $239,797,000 after buying an additional 2,256,830 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.9% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,844,446 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $191,838,000 after buying an additional 213,638 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabu G. Raja sold 50,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $3,036,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 2,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $134,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

AMAT traded up $2.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $60.16. The stock had a trading volume of 10,792,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,358,911. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.80 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $53.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.47.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 27.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMAT. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. DA Davidson raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.04.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.