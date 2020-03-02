Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 15,065 Shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG)

Redmond Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,065 shares during the period. Healthcare Services Group accounts for about 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Redmond Asset Management LLC owned about 0.23% of Healthcare Services Group worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 166,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $2,265,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 89,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCSG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.06.

HCSG stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.57. 885,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 637,898. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 0.54. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 14.29%. Equities analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.201 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.10%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.