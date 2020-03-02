Redmond Asset Management LLC Sells 3,887 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Redmond Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Dollar Tree comprises 1.7% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. Equitec Specialists LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 120.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 35.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.56. 3,935,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,411. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.88 and a 200 day moving average of $100.04. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.69 and a 1-year high of $119.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of -12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43.

DLTR has been the subject of several research reports. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.76.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

