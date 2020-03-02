Regalcoin (REC) One Day Volume Hits $2.00

Regalcoin (CURRENCY:REC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 2nd. Over the last week, Regalcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Regalcoin has a total market cap of $52,094.00 and $2.00 worth of Regalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Regalcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, CoinExchange and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000315 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Regalcoin Coin Profile

Regalcoin (REC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2017. Regalcoin’s total supply is 16,491,413 coins and its circulating supply is 12,799,009 coins. Regalcoin’s official Twitter account is @regalcoinx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Regalcoin is /r/RegalCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Regalcoin is regalcoin.co.

Buying and Selling Regalcoin

Regalcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Regalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Regalcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Regalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

