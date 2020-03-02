Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) to report $6.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.95 and the lowest is $5.16. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $4.45 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $28.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.74 to $36.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $29.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $25.43 to $34.63. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 24.14%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.84 EPS.

REGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $386.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $444.14.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,240,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total value of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,587 shares of company stock valued at $34,360,840 in the last three months. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,661,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc Bank USA grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $11.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $455.68. 497,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,259,065. The firm has a market cap of $48.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $382.38 and a 200 day moving average of $338.55. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $271.37 and a 12 month high of $470.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.