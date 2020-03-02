Regions Financial Corp Forecasted to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.71.

Shares of RF stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $17.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,235,000 after acquiring an additional 168,570 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,529,000 after buying an additional 517,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,341,000 after buying an additional 190,099 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,952,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,807,000 after buying an additional 374,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,502,000 after buying an additional 450,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

