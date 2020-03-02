Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,365,955 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 22,678 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned 0.14% of Regions Financial worth $23,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

NYSE RF opened at $13.52 on Monday. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.16 and a fifty-two week high of $17.54. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $16.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.