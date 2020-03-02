Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Robert W. Baird

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) was upgraded by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RF. Citigroup upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $18.50 to $19.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Regions Financial stock opened at $13.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.50. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $13.16 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

