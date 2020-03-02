Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 78.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc owned approximately 0.14% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $14,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,036 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,969,000 after purchasing an additional 24,068 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,223,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,550,000 after buying an additional 107,010 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,304,000 after buying an additional 37,367 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,172,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $191,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 806,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,572,000 after acquiring an additional 37,318 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.29 per share, with a total value of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RGA traded up $7.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $129.97. 1,067,124 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,956. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a one year low of $121.15 and a one year high of $169.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RGA shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

