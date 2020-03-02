Ren Trading 7.2% Higher Over Last Week (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 2nd. In the last week, Ren has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0632 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Tidex, UEX and DDEX. Ren has a market cap of $53.74 million and approximately $5.83 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ren alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00053323 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00497052 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $573.17 or 0.06452103 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00064565 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00030115 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005589 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011344 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 850,903,651 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, UEX, Kyber Network, DDEX and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ren should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.