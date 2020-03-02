Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Stake Lifted by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,791,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221,465 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.60% of Renewable Energy Group worth $48,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 272.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 492,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 360,259 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 193,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,213,000 after buying an additional 108,481 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the third quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the third quarter worth about $547,000.

REGI stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $26.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,991. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 1.27. Renewable Energy Group Inc has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $31.50.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Renewable Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial raised their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Renewable Energy Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.75.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

