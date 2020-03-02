Rentberry Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,505.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 11% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 2nd. Rentberry has a total market cap of $65,809.00 and approximately $1,505.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011420 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.02709515 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.64 or 0.00224276 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00047418 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00132477 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

